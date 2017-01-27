Report of suspicious package closes road in West Haven

A report of a suspicious package closed Blohm Street in West Haven on Friday afternoon.

Around 3 p.m., police said officers and fire crews were called to the area after a homeowner found a package on her front porch, which contained a threatening message.

Blohm Street was shut down between Savin and Campbell avenues while police investigated.

Police removed the package and said it poses no threat to the community.

Officers are interviewing two juveniles regarding the incident.

