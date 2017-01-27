Tree worker seriously injured after boom lift falls onto Ledyard home

A tree worker was seriously injured after a boom lift tipped over onto a home (WFSB)

A tree worker was seriously injured after a boom lift tipped onto a home in Ledyard on Friday afternoon.

It happened at a home on Avery Hill Road, where two workers were in the truck performing tree work in a yard. The workers were in a scissor truck.

Police said both workers were injured, with one suffering serious injuries. That worker is being transported by a LIFE STAR helicopter.

It is unclear if anyone was inside the home at the time of the accident.

