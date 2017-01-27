Quiet/Cold Today, Snow Tomorrow!

AFTERNOON UPDATE...

As a storm system passes by just offshore, to our southeast, a few towns may see some flurries; but otherwise, as it pulls away, we should see at least partial clearing through the afternoon hours. Temperature-wise, the mercury should top out in the lower to mid-30s; but, with a breeze, it will feel at times more like the 20s.

For Tuesday, while there could be limited sunshine early the morning, clouds will be on the increase. The first half of the day will be dry, but around Noon and points thereafter, light snow will overspread the state from the southwest, lifting northeast. The timing of the snow is not good for the evening commute; as even just a minor accumulation could lead to slick travel. By the time the steadier snow warps up tomorrow night, much of CT will have received 1 to 3 inches, with perhaps some isolated higher amounts. For Wednesday, expect more clouds than sunshine with a chance for a lingering rain or snow shower.

For the end of the week, we trend colder but storm-free. When it comes to the first weekend of February, as of now, Saturday appears to be dry and quiet. However, later Sunday (yes, Super Bowl Sunday) we will be monitoring closely for a potential coastal storm to develop. We'll have much more on this in the coming days. Currently, not all of our models are agreeing/converging on a solution, making it difficult to nail down specifics this early.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon

-------------------------------------------

Colder Today with Partly Sunny Skies

Today’s weather will be mainly quiet and cold. In the wake of a cold front that passed through last night, colder air will drift into the area from Canada. As a storm system moves out to sea to the south and east of New England, today should be partly to mostly sunny, breezy and colder with highs in the low and middle 30s.

A ridge of high pressure will move into the region tonight and, as a result, the sky will become clear and the wind will diminish. It's going to be a chilly night tonight as temps drop into the teens.

Snow showers possible Tomorrow

Tomorrow will start out calm and cold, but end with a little bit of snow. A southwesterly breeze will become fairly strong during the afternoon as a vigorous storm races across the northern Great Lakes Region. The sky will become mostly cloudy and a few flurries or snow showers will develop in the afternoon. Although most of the snow associated with this storm will pass by to the north and west of Connecticut, closer to the storm center, there will be enough snow shower activity in the state to coat the ground in some areas, especially closer to the Massachusetts border. Highs tomorrow afternoon will be in the mid to upper 30s.

The storm will move through far northern New England tomorrow night, where there will be a period of steady snow. Here in Connecticut, we'll experience a few more passing snow showers.

By the end of Tuesday, a coating of snow is possible south of I84 while 1-2” is possible north of I84.

Snow and rain showers possible Wednesday, February 1, 2017

The storm will slowly move into the Canadian Maritimes on Wednesday. Enough residual moisture will linger to produce a few more snow showers, and even some rain showers, as readings come close to 40 degrees in the afternoon. Very little accumulation is expected. The sky will be variably cloudy as the storm slowly departs.

Quiet Thursday through next weekend

Colder air will spread over Connecticut Thursday, Friday, and next weekend. Keep in mind, it' s going to be quite breezy as well. We are forecasting highs in the lower 30s on Thursday and highs 25-30 on Friday. Wind chills will be in the single digits and teens. At least our weather will be fairly quiet with mostly sunny skies expected both days. The wind will slowly subside Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 30s and lows in the teens.

Storm possible next Monday

Sunday night and Monday may bring a larger storm. Early forecast models are indicating that enough cold air will be in place to make snow. We'll certainly keep you posted!

Meteorologist Mike Cameron with Scot Haney

“Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”