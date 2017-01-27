New Haven shooting leaves man in critical condition

A man is in critical condition after he was shot Friday evening.

Police said the shooting happened on County Street between Whalley Avenue and Goffe Street.

The victim has not yet been identified. He was brought to Yale-New Haven Hospital.

Police have not released information about a suspect yet.

