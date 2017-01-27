Second arrest made in case of murdered Sterling teen

The remains of missing Sterling teen Todd Allen have been found by authorities. (WFSB/CT State Police)

Connecticut State Police have made a second arrest in the case of the missing Sterling teen who was found dead two weeks ago.

On Friday, police said they arrested Dustin Warren, of Sterling, and charged him for his involvement in the case of Sterling teen Todd Allen, who was reported missing the day after Christmas and then found dead.

He was charged with tampering with evidence, hindering prosecution, and interfering with police.

He is expected to appear in court on Jan. 30.

Two weeks ago, police arrested Kevin Weismore, and charged him with murder and tampering with evidence.

Allen's body was found in a wooded area on Laiho Road in Sterling, with multiple stab wounds.

Allen was missing since Dec. 26, his family said. State police said they originally responded to Dixon Road around 7:30 p.m. on that day.

Allen's mother, Christina Moses, told Eyewitness News at the beginning of the month that Allen told her he left around 12:30 p.m. to ride on local dirt bike trails. She called it something that he typically did.

He said he'd be back by 4 p.m. However, that never happened.

According to the arrest warrant, Weismore met up with Allen to buy marijuana. Weismore told police he showed Allen the drugs.

"TJ turned and got a gun from his backpack which was sitting on some rocked. He held the gun pointed at the ground. I thought he was just showing me it. TJ then pointed the gun at me," Weismore told police, according to the arrest warrant.

Weismore told police he knocked the gun out of Allen's hand and pulled out a 3-4 inch silver folding knife.

Then, Weismore told police that he stabbed Allen.

"I knifed TJ, stabbing him in the stomach once using my right hand, and then stabbing him in the neck a few times. I stabbed him in the neck once and he kept moving so I did it a couple more times. TJ fell to the ground," Weismore told police, according to the arrest warrant.

Weismore got rid of the firearm after the deadly stabbing, according to police.

