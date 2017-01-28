Person shot at East Hartford convenience store

East Hartford police are investigating an early morning shooting at a convenience store that left one person injured.

The shooting happened just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday at the Krauszer's Food Store on Main Street.

Police said the victim, a male in his 20's, was shot several times outside the store.

The victim was brought to Hartford Hospital where he is undergoing surgery. Police said he is expected to survive.

A person who said he is the cousin of the victim told Eyewitness News the victim was shot four times. According to the cousin, the whole incident started after a shove inside the store. That is when the alleged shooter told the victim to come outside and five shots were fired.

Police said the store is open 24 hours a day and often gets busy in the early morning hours after the area bars close.

The incident remains under investigation and police are asking anyone with details to call them at 860-528-4401.

