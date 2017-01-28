Police: Drunk driver hits light control box, knocks out traffic signals in East Hartford

East Hartford police said a drunk driver left a bath of destruction behind on Main Street after hitting a traffic control box and a utility pole which holds traffic signals.

Police said the crash occurred around 2:45 a.m. in the area of Pitkin Street.

The driver, who has only been identified as a female, struck a traffic control box that manages the lights for area intersections. The impact of the crash knocked down the signals and is expected to take several hours to repair.

Police said the driver was not injured and was arrested at the scene for driving under the influence. She was taken to the police department for processing.

Main Street from Pitkin Street to Silver Lane is closed and expected to be for several hours as repairs are made. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area if possible.

