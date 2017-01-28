Police investigating shooting at Vernon social club

Vernon police are investigating after several shots were fired early Saturday morning at the TKB Social Club.

Police said they responded to the club on Vernon Avenue in the Rockville section of town just after 2 a.m.

When officers arrived they found a vehicle struck by several rounds, however, none of the occupants had been hit.

Police said the club was hosting a dance party with several hundred people in attendance when the incident occurred.

Officers have not been able to identify any suspects at this time and are asking anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or who has any additional details to contact them at 860-872-9126.

