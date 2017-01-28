One killed in Stonington crash

Stonington police said one person was killed Friday night when their car crashed on Route 2.

The accident occurred near the intersection of Route 78 shortly before 10 p.m., police said.

The driver and only occupant of the car was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police have not identified the driver at this time or released a possible cause for the crash.

Route 2 was closed for several hours while police investigated.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All right reserved.