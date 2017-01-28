Teen arrested following shooting in Vernon

A teenager was arrested after the shooting of a 15 year-old boy in Vernon on Saturday night. (WFSB)

Police arrested a teenager after the shooting of a 15 year-old boy in Vernon on Saturday night.

Officers were called to Talcott Avenue around 8 p.m. where police said a person had been shot in the head. When police arrived, officers said several other people were leaving the scene.

Officials said 19 year-old Joey Maddox was arrested in connection with the shooting.

"The patrol officers and the detectives were able to get quite a bit of information quickly to figure out what happened," Vernon Police Lt. William Meier said.

The group had gathered at a friend's home at the time of the shooting, according to police. Police said they were drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana during the gathering.

"The two people that were involved know each other," Frank Fraizer, who has lived in Rockville his entire life, said. "They've been friends with each other for years."

The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to Rockville Hospital. He was later transported by LIFESTAR to Connecticut Children's Medical Center. He then underwent emergency surgery and is in critical condition.

"It's a sad situation, period," Fraizer said. "They're young kids."

Officials are still investigating the incident.

"We're still working on where the weapon came from, all those types of things," Meier said. "Those are questions detectives have."

Maddox was charged with reckless endangerment, criminal possession of a firearm, possession of a weapon with an altered ID, unlawful discharge of a firearm and possession of marijuana.

Eyewitness News also stopped by Maddox's listed address in Rockville. His grandmother answered the door and maintained her grandson hasn't lived there since he was 18 years old.

"I'm still going to love my grandson no matter what, that's the point," the woman, who identified herself as Maddox's grandmother, said. "But, the thing is he doesn't live here I'm not saying nothing yet. Until I get the story, this is my property not Joey's."

Maddox is currently being held on $400,000 bond. He is expected to appear in Rockville Superior Court Monday.

Anyone with any information about the shooting is asked to call the Vernon Police Department at 860-872-9126.

