Silver Alert issued for Farmington teen

Farmington police are looking for a teenage girl who was last seen Saturday. (Farmington PD)

A Silver Alert has been issued for a 16 year-old Farmington girl.

Police said Grace Cronin was last seen at West Farms Mall Saturday around 4:30 p.m.

Cronin is 5'2 with long brown hair and green eyes.

She has a heart tattoo on her left wrist and a tattoo on the left side of her chest that says "I once was lost and now am found," according to police.

Cronin was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with "Pink" in silver writing and burgundy yoga pants.

She was also wearing black Nike Jordan sneakers and was carrying a black Coach purse.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Farmington Police by calling 860-675-2400.

