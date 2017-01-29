West Haven police searching for armed robber

West Haven police are looking for a man who robbed a deli Sunday morning.

Officials said a man displayed a handgun and demanded money at the Corner Deli on Campbell Avenue around 11:15 a.m.

He then fled with an undetermined amount of cash, according to police.

They are currently investigating.

