Debate over highway tolls to return to state Capitol

Adding tolls to Connecticut highways has been a hot topic for years in the state. With lawmakers back in session, the issue once again hit the state legislature as a bill is being proposed in a different format.

Several bills have been proposed by lawmakers this session that would usher in electronic tolls. The General Assembly's Transportation Committee will meet Monday to decide whether to hold a hearing on those bills.

A special panel last year recommended congestion tolling - typically a fee charged to drivers during peak travel times - as a way to help pay for Gov. Dannel P. Malloy's planned $100 million overhaul of transportation infrastructure.

The Democrat recently told Fox 61 that tolls could be part of a "long-term solution," noting it could take four years to get a system up and running.

Tolls have been proposed in previous sessions but the bills failed.

