Fire at Wethersfield swim and tennis club intentionally set

Firefighers battled a fire at Pine Acres Swim and Tennis Club on Sunday. (Wethersfield Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page)

A main building at the Pine Acres Swim and Tennis Club in Wethersfield sustained “heavy damage” from a fire that happened Sunday afternoon.

Monday morning, investigators said the fire was intentionally set at the club, which is about to celebrate 60 years.

Firefighters were called to the club, in the area of Wells Road and Wells Farm Drive, just after 2 p.m. on Sunday, where they found heavy smoke coming from the main building.

The building houses a commercial-style kitchen, lifeguard rooms, locker rooms and a pool filter room. However, firefighters were able to prevent the fire's spread before it hit the filter room. The pool area and tennis courts were not damaged.

"I'm overwhelmed. I'm devastated. It's a place for families," said Beth Roth, co-president of Pine Acres.

Wethersfield Fire Capt. James Ritter said crews “immediately laid a 5-inch supply line to the structure and deployed multiple large volume hand lines to attack the fire.”

The fire was brought under control by 4:30 p.m.

On Monday, fire officials said the fire was set intentionally.

The club was ready to celebrate 60 years, It's a place where children learn to swim, play tennis and more. There are more than 100 members, and some have been part of it for decades.

The hope is to rebuild, and soon.

Along with insurance coverage, a member already started a fundraising page to help with what's not covered, so more families could continue to make happy memories in the future.

Anyone with information on the fire can contact Wethersfield Fire Marshal Anthony Dignoti at 860-721-2806 or Detective Michael Patkoske at 860-721-2900.

