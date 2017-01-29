Hartford man accused of sexually assaulting 3 children

Israel Nieves, 46, from Hartford faces charges after being accused of sexually assaulting three children. (Hartford Police Department)

A 46-year-old man from Hartford faces charges after being accused of sexually assaulting three children.

Police said Israel Nieves turned himself into police on Thursday after warrants were issued for his arrest.

The charges are related to a sexual assault case in October last year when an investigation revealed there were three victims.

Nieves was charged with three counts of first-degree sexual assault and three counts of risk on injury. He is being held on a $1.3 million bond.

