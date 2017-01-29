CT lawmakers reacted to president's travel ban

Local lawmakers reacted on Sunday to President Donald Trump's executive order for a travel ban.

Trump's executive order immediately banned some immigrants from the United States.

The executive order bans all immigrants from the Muslim-majority countries of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen . In total, that is 130 million people from those countries.

United States Sen. Chris Murphy for Connecticut tweeted about Trump's executive order on Sunday.

The law is clear. The #MuslimBan is illegal. I will introduce a bill this week to immediately overturn this dangerous, hateful order. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) January 29, 2017

United States Sen. Richard Blumenthal for Connecticut tweeted about Trump's executive order as well.

Only real solution—President Trump tear up this immoral order. Court action so far is limited stopgap. Fight goes on. #NoMuslimBan — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) January 29, 2017

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy applauded the actions by the protesters at Bradley airport on Sunday "for seeking to give voice to fairness and compassion."

"I also applaud the swift legal action taken yesterday by the American Civil Liberty Union and other advocates on behalf of not just those directly impacted by this order, but on behalf of all Americans. This executive order conflicts with rights guaranteed by the Constitution of the United States, and it must be contested in our courts. As a nation of immigrants, inclusivity and compassion are the hallmarks of who we are. We will not abandon our values. In the face of grave injustice, we will be neither silent nor idle, but stand ready to protect our neighbors and communities," Malloy said in a statement on Sunday.

Statement from Governor Malloy in reaction to public protests regarding recent presidential executive orders pic.twitter.com/bq8Yu3ohd6 — Governor Dan Malloy (@GovMalloyOffice) January 29, 2017

At Bradley, more than 1,000 people of all faiths joined together and chanted. Attorney General George Jepsen and Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman were two of the speakers at the event.

Thank you CT for standing up for refugees, immigrants. Incredible turnout at BDL demonstrates our unity & values pic.twitter.com/gvvRicGq0D — Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman (@LGWyman) January 29, 2017

Jepsen said Connecticut joined 16 other states to condemn the recent executive order by president.

"As the chief legal officers for over 131 million Americans and foreign residents of our states, we condemn President Trump's unconstitutional, un-American and unlawful Executive Order and will work together to ensure the federal government obeys the Constitution, respects our history as a nation of immigrants, and does not unlawfully target anyone because of their national origin or faith," 17 attorney generals said in a joint statement on Sunday.

The 17 attorney generals said "religious liberty has been, and always will be, a bedrock principle of our country and no president can change that truth."

"Yesterday, multiple federal courts ordered a stay of the Administration's dangerous Executive Order. We applaud those decisions and will use all of the tools of our offices to fight this unconstitutional order and preserve our nation's national security and core values. We are confident that the Executive Order will ultimately be struck down by the courts. In the meantime, we are committed to working to ensure that as few people as possible suffer from the chaotic situation that it has created," 17 attorney generals said in a joint statement.

