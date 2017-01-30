Thousands protest President Trump's travel ban

Protests across the nation lasted well into the night over President Donald Trump’s partial travel ban on immigrants.

Huge crowds gathered at airports and city streets. At some points, they caused massive traffic backups and clashed with police.

Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, as well as New Haven, were two areas where protesters made their voices heard over the weekend. Many have been furious over executive orders halting travel from mainly Muslim countries.

Over a 1,000 protesters packed into Bradley on Sunday and battled what they felt has been discrimination by the new administration against Muslims and immigrants.

On Monday, Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) held a press conference and said "It is clearly directed at one religion. It is anti-Muslim, anti-immigrant, anti-refugee, anti-children. A betrayal of American values and springs from hatred and fear."

Also on Monday, Congressman John Larson issued a statement that said "While having a thorough vetting process is absolutely necessary, we are capable of doing so in a way that honors our values and doesn't entirely halt our programs that serve some of the most vulnerable people in the world. These executive orders are cruel and un-American. President Trump should take a page out of Governor Malloy's book and show some compassion for these families, who are displaced from their homes under horrific circumstances. What makes America great is our ability to open our doors and help those in their time of need, regardless of their religion. As it is inscribed on the Statue of Liberty, 'Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free'."

Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro also released a statement, asking for an update to the executive order.

“It has come to my attention that some of my constituents with visas and some with Lawful Permanent Resident status may be detained or denied entry into the United States at La Guardia Airport, John F. Kennedy International Airport, Boston Logan International Airport, and Bradley International Airport, as a result of the Executive Order issued by President Trump on January 27, 2016. The 3rd Congressional District of Connecticut is home to several institutions that educate, employ, and collaborate with dual citizens and lawful residents from Somalia, Yemen, Iran, Iraq, Libya, Sudan, and Syria,” she said. “For example, Yale University ophthalmology resident and green card holder Tarek Alasil was held en route to Boston Logan International Airport from the Bahamas due to his Syrian passport. Understanding the implementation of this Executive Order and the scope of the pressing issues affecting my constituents will help my office identify ways to assist them. I also request that you release these individuals immediately from CBP custody and allow attorneys into the secondary processing area to permit access to counsel for these individuals.”

Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton also weighed in on the protests.

I stand with the people gathered across the country tonight defending our values & our Constitution. This is not who we are. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 29, 2017

In addition to the suspended travel, the executive orders put a stop to a Syrian refugee program.

In Seattle, protesters were pepper-sprayed. Thirty of them were arrested. There were also six arrests in Charlotte, NC.

While all of this happened, the White House said immigration restrictions have been “a massive success story carried out seamlessly and with extraordinary professionalism."

Trump released a statement that said is not a Muslim ban, as the media has been reporting.

President Trump said in a statement that America is a proud nation of immigrants and continues to show compassion to those fleeing oppression while protecting our citizens and border.

"I have tremendous feeling for the people involved in this horrific humanitarian crisis in Syria," he said. "My first priority will always be to protect and serve our country, but as President I will find ways to help those who are suffering."

Some Republicans have publicly opposed the policy while Democrats, including Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy, said they plan to introduce legislation to stop it.

