Opioid bills to be introduced today

Several bills aimed to help combat opioid addiction in Connecticut are expected to be introduced to lawmakers on Monday.

Gov. Dannel Malloy announced a number of the proposals last week.

He said every municipality in the state has been touched in some way by substance abuse.

One such proposed bill would require pharmacists to review a patient's records in the electronic prescription drug monitoring system before dispensing any opioid medication.

Another would allow patients to refuse opioids through a directive.

A third would expand the requirement to provide information about the risk of addiction to adults.

Lastly, a bill has been proposed to encourage data sharing among state agencies so they can track trends and allocate resources. Right now, statutory restrictions are in place.

The Public Health Committee is scheduled to meet on Monday morning at 10:30 a.m. at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.