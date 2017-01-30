High school in Willimantic closes for the day

School officials announced on Monday that a school in Willimantic will be closed for the day.

They said they canceled classes at the Windham Technical High School because of a lack of heat.

A post was made on the high school's Facebook page shortly after 6 a.m.

There's no word on what caused the heating problem or if it will be fixed in time for classes to resume on Tuesday.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.