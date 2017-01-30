Kaynor Tech closed today due to lack of power - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Kaynor Tech closed today due to lack of power

Kaynor Technical High School. (Twitter photo) Kaynor Technical High School. (Twitter photo)
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -

A power outage in Waterbury forced the cancellation of classes at a technical high school in Waterbury.

Kaynor Technical High School officials announced it on Twitter around 6:30 a.m. on Monday.

There's no word on what caused the outage.

School officials apologized for the short notice.

