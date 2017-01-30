3rd suspect arrested in Sterling teen's death, 2nd suspect set to face a judge

David Howard was the third person arrested in connection with the drug-dealing death of a teen in Sterling. (CT State Police)

TJ Allen's body was found off of Laiho Road in Sterling earlier this month. (WFSB file photo)

A third person was arrested in connection with the drug-dealing death of a teen in Sterling while the second suspect was expected to make a court appearance on Monday.

Sterling resident David Howard, 19, was arrested on Monday. His arrest was in connection with the death of 18-year-old TJ Allen, whose body was found in a wooded area of Sterling earlier this month.

Police said Allen was stabbed multiple times.

Howard's arrest comes after Dustin Warren was arrested on Friday for tampering with evidence, hindering prosecution and interfering with police.

Allen had disappeared on Dec. 26 after telling his family that he was going to ride his dirt bike on local trails.

According to an arrest warrant, Allen met up with Kevin Weismore to buy some marijuana.

Weismore told police that he showed Allen the drugs and Allen pointed a gun at him. He said that he knocked the gun out of Allen's hand and pulled out a folding knife. Police said he stabbed Allen.

Weismore was charged with murder and tampering with evidence.

Howard was charged with tampering with evidence, hindering prosecution and interfering with a police officer. He was released on a $125,000 bond and is expected to be arraigned at Danielson Superior Court on Feb. 10.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.