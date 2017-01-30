2 arrested for firing gun at state police cruiser

Two men were arrested on Monday morning for firing a handgun at a state police cruiser in Norwich.

Troopers said 23-year-olds Wesley Hine and Joshua Richardson, both of Lisbon, were stopped and charged after the incident.

It happened along Interstate 395 south by exit 18 just before 2 a.m.

State police said the suspects were driving at the time and fired in the direction of the cruiser as they passed it.

Once stopped, troopers said they found a 9mm Glock 19 handgun. They said they seized it and other evidence.

Hine was charged with unlawful discharge of a firearm, illegal carry of a firearm and first-degree reckless endangerment.

His bond was set at $5,000 and he was scheduled to face a judge in Norwich on Feb. 9.

Richardson faces conspiracy misdemeanors.

His bond was set at $2,500 with a court date of Feb. 9.

