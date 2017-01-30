Teen accused of shooting friend faces judge

A 19-year-old man accused of shooting a 15-year-old in the head appeared in court on Monday.

This comes as school officials announced that grief counselors were on hand at Rockville High School to help classmates on Monday.

Police said Joey Maddox was arrested in connection with the shooting, which happened on Talcott Avenue around 8 p.m. on Saturday.

When police arrived, they said they found the younger teen with a wound to the head.

They also learned that a gathering of friends had taken place moments beforehand and that alcohol and marijuana were involved.

Police said Maddox, the victim, and at least two others were hanging out on Saturday night.

Maddox asked the victim to show him his gun. When he did, Maddox was playing around with it, pointing it at the victim’s head, while the victim stood right in front of him, seemingly unfazed.

At one point Maddox even racked the gun. When asked why he did it, Maddox told police he thought it was unloaded, saying, according to court documents, “I wanted to hear the click, meaning the trigger."

Instead, police say he ended up firing a near fatal shot. The victim’s father was home at the time and called 9-1-1.

Meanwhile, police say Maddox and other witnesses fled. When they caught up with Maddox, they say he lied to them saying “I'm coming from (the) house, someone shot him and I’m trying to find out where these kids are."

Instead, Maddox would later admit he lied because he was afraid of getting in more trouble because he has open cases stemming from drug sales and possession.

Eyewitnesses said Maddox and the victim have been friends for years.

The victim, whose name has not been released, underwent emergency surgery and remained in critical condition as of Monday.

Police said they're still looking into how it happened and from where the weapon came. Maddox said it belonged to the victim, but whoever it belonged to, most likely got it illegally because the serial numbers were scratched off.

Maddox was charged with reckless endangerment, criminal possession of a firearm, possession of a weapon with an altered ID, unlawful discharge of a firearm and possession of marijuana.

He is being held on a $99,000 bond.

That isn't sitting well with the victim's family.

“As long as my nephew is lying there, he should be in prison, he shouldn't even have access to a bail,” said Kevin Hutton, the victim’s uncle.

Maddox's family had no comment on Monday, but did form a prayer circle outside of court.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.