PD: 'Unwanted person' shot, dies after officer-involved shooting in Montville

A man, who was involved in a "disturbance," died after an officer-involved shooting in Montville on Sunday afternoon.

An unidentified man was shot by an officer and died after police said he was told to leave the property of motel in the Oakdale section of Montville on Sunday afternoon.

The deadly officer-involved shooting started after a report of a disturbance at the Chesterfield Lodge, which is located at 1596 Route 85, around 2:20 p.m. Upon arrival, police said there was a report of "an unwanted person on the property."

Police said when officers told the man to "leave the property a brief, but violent, struggle ensued between the officers and the suspect." The suspect was able to grab the officer's Taser during the fight and use it on one of the officers. The unidentified officer was struck several times in the head by the Taser.

At that time, the officer drew his firearm and shot the suspect one time.

The man was rushed to Backus Hospital in Norwich where police said he later died from injuries suffered from the shooting. The unidentified officer was taken to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital where police said he received multiple staples after a laceration to their head.

The investigation on the deadly officer-involved shooting was taken over by the Connecticut State Police Eastern District Major Crime and the Windham County State Attorney’s Office.

Police have not released the names of the deceased and the name of the officer was also not released by investigators.

