Snow could impact Tuesday's evening drive

The Tuesday evening commute could be a snowy one.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said the storm moving toward Connecticut is a "classic clipper."

While it won't have a lot of moisture, DePrest said there will be enough snow to plow and shovel.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Hartford, Tolland and Windham counties, from 11 a.m. on Tuesday through 4 a.m. on Wednesday. A Winter Weather Advisory also issued for New London, New Haven, Middlesex and Fairfield counties from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

"Snow is expected to develop in Western Connecticut by noon then it will quickly overspread the rest of the state during the early to mid-afternoon hours," DePrest said.

The storm will be well underway for the evening commute, meaning roads will be slick.

Temperatures on Tuesday will range from the mid-20s to the lower 30s.

Snow continues Tuesday evening, and then it will taper off to snow showers after midnight.

DePrest said total accumulations will range from 1 inch to 4 inches across the state.

Snow showers will linger into Wednesday morning, and there is a chance for a snow or rain shower during the afternoon. Otherwise, it will be partly to mostly cloudy.

Wednesday night will be partly cloudy and breezy, with temperatures in the 20s.

Thursday will be partly sunny, and a few flurries or snow showers could develop during the afternoon.

"A northwesterly wind will gust as high as 30 mph. The cold northwesterly flow will limit high temperatures to the low and middle 30s," DePrest said.

