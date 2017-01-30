Husband, wife arrested for stabbing incident in Naugatuck

A man who ripped off his own bandages and threw blood at paramedics following a stabbing in Naugatuck was arrested for the incident along with his wife.

Justin Bohn, 38, and Michelle Sharik, 39, face charges for what police called a domestic disturbance.

Police said they were called to a home on High Street just before 5 a.m. on Sunday.

They identified the caller as Sharik. She told them that her husband had been stabbed but would not say how.

When police arrived to the home, they said both Sharik and Bohn were uncooperative.

Officers said they noticed signs of a disturbance in the home.

Sharik, however, would only say that a dispute happened and it led to Bohn's injuries.

Police saw a red mark on Sharik's throat, but she would not tell officers how she got it. She only said she was not the victim in this case.

Officers later determined that Bohn, on the other hand, gave them a fake name. They said he also would not give any information to paramedics or hospital staff.

On his way to Waterbury Hospital, he went as far as to rip off his bandages, stick his fingers into his wound and throw blood at paramedics, police said.

Detectives eventually identified him through Department of Corrections information.

They also found outstanding arrest warrants out of Ansonia for domestic charges that included kidnapping and strangulation charges that involved Sharik. He was also wanted for probation violations.

Police said they arrested the couple.

Bohn was charged with assault on emergency personnel.

Sharik was charged with second-degree assault and disorderly conduct.

Both were held on bond and scheduled to face a judge in Waterbury on Monday.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.