Most Americans approve of immigration order, poll finds

More than 1,000 protesters demonstrated against President Trump's immigration suspension over the weekend. (WFSB photo)

A new poll from Quinnipiac University found that most Americans approve of President Donald Trump's immigration suspension.

The results, which were released on Monday, said American voters supported it 48 to 42 percent.

Trump signed an executive order suspending immigration from "terror prone" regions. The measure also included refugees fleeing from those regions.

The poll also said that voters supported requiring immigrants from Muslim countries to register with the federal government, 53 to 41 percent.

Do you agree with the order? Vote in our poll here.

However, it also found that 59 percent of voters believed illegal immigrants should be allowed to stay in the U.S. and "eventually apply for U.S. citizenship."

The poll was conducted between Jan. 5 and Jan. 9. It surveyed 899 voters nationwide and had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.3 percentage points.

Trump's executive order sparked protests at airports across the country, including more than 1,000 people at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, over the weekend.

He said said the measure was not a Muslim ban, as was reported by the media. He said his priority has always been to protect and serve the country.

"I don't think denying refugees free and safe place to go is really a good thing. I think America was founded on the idea that you bring in the people who need the help the most and then you figure it out," said Adam Berkowitz, of Hartford.

While some favor more restrictions, there are others who feel this punishes those seeking peace and opportunities for themselves and their families.

"I came here to escape prosecution in my country, and others came to America for the same reason,” said Maha Ahmed, an immigrant from Sudan.

Ahmed came to Connecticut from Sudan seven years ago, and said it took years to get here. Her country is now on the list of seven countries where there is a ban.

"I like America to be safe. I am a Muslim woman, I am not a terrorist, I am not on the side of terrorism, I am true Muslim but not in a radical way,” Ahmed said.

It is unclear when exactly another Q poll on this topic would be taken.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.