Shooting victim's body found under tree in Waterbury

Police said they were called to check on a person who was found under a tree but it turned into a homicide investigation.

They identified the victim as 20-year-old Saivon Bostic-Aponte of Waterbury.

Police said Bostic-Aponte died from three gunshot wounds to his body.

He was found under a tree in a yard on Chestnut Avenue Saturday around 8 a.m.

Police called it an ongoing and active investigation.

Anyone with information about what happened it asked to contact the Waterbury Police Department at 203-574-6941 or Waterbury crime stoppers 203-755-1234.

