UConn students react to travel ban

President Donald Trump’s executive order is impacting some college students on Connecticut campuses, including the University of Connecticut.

Students say instead of concentrating on their studies, they are now worried about having to choose between their families and their education.

"They are trying to be strong, my family, a lot of them got displaced,” said UConn student Reiaham Barmo, whose family is from Syria, one of the seven countries Trump has temporarily banned its citizens from entering the United States.

"My family hasn't been back to Syria for 20 years and she was saying how she hasn't seen her family or her siblings in over 20 years, and to think that she probably won’t be able to see them anytime soon is what hurts the most,” Barmo said.

“I'm a senior here on campus, it's my last semester and the fact they have to call me to check up on how I’m doing, which they never had to do before, it's disheartening,” Barmo said.

Eeman Abbasi was born and raised in the United States, but her family originates from Pakistan.

While the country is not on the banned list, she fears it's only a matter of time.

"It's disheartening on multiple levels because of my multiple identities, as a student as person at this university, we profit and we are enriched by people who are international, researchers and scholars as a Muslim, it's disheartening because this are my brothers and sisters from across the world,” Abbasi said.

The students say while campus life shelters them from most things, what's now happening is hard to ignore.

"It's a bubble here, it's not really the real world, so it's important to keep up with the news and what's happening, and when that happens it's so hard to focus on studies because you're like where do I fit in there's a bigger picture, there's more important issues than reading,” said Syifa Dejunaedi, who is a junior at UConn.

"Some of my friends are from multiple of those countries and of course they want to visit their families and the few countries that did not make the list it's still always a possibility,” said Shaheer Hassan, who is a senior at UConn.

