Immigrants from Syria react to temporary travel ban

On the heels of the travel ban, families with ties to the seven countries are feeling the impact of the executive order.

President Donald Trump's travel ban has been unsettling for many families who came to the United States to make a better life.

“This executive order is not fair, it's unconstitutional,” said Ghoufran Allababidi, who came to the U.S. from Syria in 2000.

She became an American citizen in 2005, and some of her family members are in Syria. Others are in different parts of the world, and now most are banned from visiting her in Connecticut.

“If any of my relatives, no he's not going to be able to enter as a visa or a tourist visa or any way of entering the United States,” Allababidi said.

She said she knows others who were supposed to visit their loved ones.

“I know many friends that their families are supposed to come soon or planning to come visit them, both sides, and decided to change now,” she said.

Protesters packed many of the country's major airports over the weekend.

Allababidi was part of a peaceful protest at Bradley International Airport, and said she hopes the ban is overturned.

“I always have that dream to see my family here and see my kids, I don't know. I don't expect it to happen soon,” Allababidi said.

Marwan Al Ansari, his wife and three of his children arrived in the United States from Syria four months ago. They moved to New Britain.

His oldest, Ahmad, stayed behind through his wife’s pregnancy. They were set to fly in next week.

"We can't eat, we can't sleep, we can't rest, all we're thinking about is our son and how he came so close to coming here,” Ansari said.

Despite the fact that his son’s family went through a three-year vetting process, and have green cards, Trump’s controversial immigration executive action means that for now they are stuck in Egypt where they currently live.

"There's absolutely no reason for it and we just want to be together,” Ansari said.

The family understands Trump’s executive order is meant to make America safer, but they claim they are peaceful, ordinary people and the measure is tearing families like theirs apart.

"I would like to tell President Trump just to help us the refugees and the people to come here to this country,” Ansari said.

He added that his family members have jobs and have applied for contractor’s licenses.

Now they just want the rest of their family to be together.

