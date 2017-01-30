AG Jepsen considers going to court over president's travel ban

President Donald Trump's executive orders on immigration have sparked protests and rallies, but now Connecticut’s attorney general is ready to take action.

Attorney General George Jepsen said he will go to court to defend what he considers constitutional rights.

On Monday, Eyewitness News learned the attorney general in Washington state has filed a lawsuit over the immigration order and Connecticut could be next.

A large crowd protested Trump's orders on immigration at Bradley International Airport on Sunday afternoon.

Jepsen happened to be arriving at the airport. He told the crowd he was ready to oppose the Trump agenda.

"If you say Muslims are banned or Muslims from certain countries are banned that would be unconstitutional on its face,” Jepsen said. “Whether he can circumvent that with some clever wording remains to be seen."

Jepsen said he's prepared to go to court to challenge president Trump's ban on Muslim immigration. He's also concerned about an executive order, which calls for Medicaid cuts to Planned Parenthood.

There's a third issue involving the environment and the order plans to loosen regulations over global warming and clean air issues, which have been protected by federal law.

Gov. Dannel P Malloy has been outspoken and has indicated Connecticut will play a role in challenging cuts to "sanctuary cities."

"If for example the Trump administration were to declare Connecticut as a sanctuary jurisdiction,” Jepsen said. “Which it’s not I want to stress. We would vigorously defend that in court. "

Jepsen has already been in contact with other attorney generals. Right now, the ban on Muslims is limited to a certain time period and seven countries.

