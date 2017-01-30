Snow is falling and it will continue through this evening...

AFTERNOON UPDATE...

Snow arrived, from west to east late morning...and was coming down, statewide, by the Noon hour. In doing so, roads became slick leading to numerous accidents. Periods of snow will continue through the afternoon, into the evening commute time --- so plan accordingly if planning to travel as road conditions will continue to deteriorate. Also, bursts of heavier snow will be possible... when they happen, not only can snow add up quickly, but the visibility will be greatly reduced. The coverage and intensity of the snow begins decreasing as we head into the later evening hours. By midnight and points thereafter, it will just be some lingering snow showers or flurries. By the time the steady stuff is done, 2 to 4 inches will be common across much of the interior with 1 to 3 inches likely along the shoreline.

Tomorrow, expect partial clearing with just the slight chance for an isolated rain or snow shower with temperatures reaching the upper 30s and lower 40s. Enjoy the briefly milder weather as cold air arrives for the end of the week!

Meteorologist Mark Dixon

-------------------------------------

TODAY, THE LAST DAY OF JANUARY…

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for the entire state . The advisory goes into effect later this morning and it remains in effect until early tomorrow morning.

The storm heading our way is a classic “clipper”. It won’t have a lot of moisture to work with, but there will be enough snow to plow and shovel. Right now, we're in great shape for the morning commute. However, snow is expected to develop in Western Connecticut by about 11am, and then it will quickly overspread the rest of the state during the early to mid-afternoon hours. It will be well underway for the evening commute and that means roads will become slick. High temperatures today will range from the middle 20s inland to the lower 30s at the coast.

Snow will continue this evening, and then it will taper off to snow showers after midnight. Total snow accumulations will range from 1-4” across the state. Overnight lows will be in the 20s.

WEDNESDAY, THE FIRST DAY OF FEBRUARY…

Snow showers will linger into tomorrow morning and there is a chance for snow or rain showers during the afternoon. Otherwise, we can expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures will range from the upper 30s in the Litchfield Hills to 40-45 at the coast. A brisk westerly breeze will develop in the afternoon.

Tomorrow night will be partly cloudy and breezy. Temperatures will probably bottom out in the 20s.

THURSDAY, GROUNDHOG DAY…

Thursday will be a typical day for early February! We can expect partly sunny skies and a few flurries or snow showers could develop during the afternoon. A northwesterly wind will gust as high as 30 mph. The cold northwesterly flow will limit high temperatures to the low and middle 30s.

Temperatures will likely dip into the teens in many outlying areas Thursday night as colder air continues to overspread the region.

FRIDAY…

Friday is going to be a partly sunny, breezy, cold day. The chance for a flurry or snow shower will be low. Highs will only be in the 20s to near 30 degrees.

Temperatures will dip solidly into the teens Friday night under a clear to partly cloudy sky. Wind chill temperatures will be in the single digits.

THE WEEKEND AND EARLY NEXT WEEK…

Most of the weekend will be dry and cold, but we may run into trouble late Sunday and Sunday night. Saturday should be partly to mostly sunny and breezy. Temperatures will likely stay below freezing with highs generally in the range of 25-30 degrees.

A ridge of high pressure will build into New England Saturday night. The combination of clear skies and diminishing winds will allow for a big temperature drop. You can expect lows to be between 5-15 degrees.

Sunday will start out with sunshine, but clouds will overspread the state throughout the day. Temperatures should reach the upper 20s and low 30s before the clouds thicken. Snow could develop by evening as the next storm begins to take shape near the coast of Virginia or North Carolina. There is the potential for a heavy snowfall Sunday night and early Monday morning, but that all depends on the exact storm track. The latest run of the European Model brushes Connecticut with a light snowfall, but the GFS is forecasting a more robust snowfall track closer to the coast. Ultimately, the stork track will depend on the degree of phasing between the cold northern branch of the jet stream and the moist southern branch of the jet stream. It is way too early to talk about snowfall, but we will keep you updated over the coming days.

The storm should move along quickly. It is not expected to hunker in for a prolonged period of time. At this point, snow is expected to end quickly Monday morning. The rest of the day should be partly sunny and windy with highs in the 30s.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney

