Crews working to clean up oil spill in Monroe

Officials with the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection are working through the night to clean up a fuel spill in Monroe.

The spill happened on Judd Road on Monday after police said an oil delivery truck crashed into a tree, causing the truck's 2,500-gallon oil tank to begin leaking.

Crews were able to dig a trench that prevented the oil from reaching a nearby river.

Judd Road remains closed from Hattertown Road to the Easton town line.

