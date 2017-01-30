PD: Man suffers serious injuries after being hit by car

A cold front moving into the state Saturday morning is firing up storms, some of which have the potentially of being severe.More >
New London police are looking for a person who hid heroin in a wooded area Thursday.More >
President Donald Trump’s proposed budget would slice US$21.7 billion over a decade, or 13.1 percent, from Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) – what’s left of basic welfare for families facing economic hardship.More >
Fall camping at all Connecticut State Parks has been cut due to budget issues, according to officials.More >
A turkey has become the talk of the town in Wethersfield.More >
State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 2-year-old in Waterbury.More >
United Airlines is giving its side of the story after a teenager was stranded at Bradley International Airport for hours.More >
Today is an “Early Warning Weather Day.” A cold front will be crossing the state today. This system will bring numerous showers and thunderstorms into Connecticut, some of which could be strong or severe. ?More >
Bridgeport police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing brother and sister who were last seen early Saturday morning.More >
Eight women are facing prostitution charges after a sting in Hartford on Wednesday.More >
