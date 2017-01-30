PD: Man suffers serious injuries after being hit by car

A man was hit by a car in North Haven on Monday evening (WFSB)

A man was seriously injured after he was hit by a car in North Haven on Monday evening.

Police said it happened at 6:30 p.m., when the 37-year-old man was trying to cross Washington Avenue, near Scrub Oak Road.

The victim’s name has not been released, only that he is from Wallingford. He was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital.

Police said the 61-year-old driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with officers.

Washington Avenue is closed between Scrub Oak Road and Bradly Street.

