Insurance companies reject claim from man whose mother is lost at sea

Two insurance companies are saying they should not pay for Nathan Carman’s $85,000 claim, after his boat sank and his mother is lost at sea.

According to court documents, National Liability & Fire Insurance Company, and Boat Owners Association of the United States have filed a complaint for declaratory judgment via the U.S. District Court in Rhode Island.

Nathan Carman, 22, was found at sea after he and his mother, Linda Carman, went missing on Sept. 17.

Linda Carman remains missing and is presumed dead.

Officials from Rhode Island, Connecticut and Vermont are all involved in the investigation, along with the U.S. Coast Guard.

Documents say Carman said that on the day before the boat’s sinking, he replaced the boat’s port bilge pump and never confirmed the boat’s aft bilge pump functioned correctly.

He also said that he removed the boat’s trim tabs, opening up four holes in the transom, just above the water line, and tried to repair them, documents said.

Documents also said Carman said at some point he had removed a forward structural bulkhead from below the boat’s deck and determined the “stuffing box wasn’t sealed to the hull properly.”

According to the documents, the companies say Carman is not entitled to coverage for his $85,000 claim because “because the loss of his boat was caused by incomplete, improper, and faulty repairs he conducted the day before it sank.”

The companies also said he is not entitled to coverage because “loss of his boat was caused intentionally by and/or with the knowledge of Carman.”

