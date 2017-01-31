Rally over immigration suspension, Cabinet picks set for Hartford today

Protesters in front of Trump Tower in New York City. (CBS photo)

Demonstrations over President Donald Trump's immigration suspension order have been planned across the country and in Connecticut on Tuesday.

Organizers said the protests are fueled by executive orders to temporarily ban people from mainly Muslim counties from entering the United States.

Demonstrators said they will not only protest the travel ban, but they'll rally against Trump's cabinet picks.

One such rally has been set for noon at Sen. Chris Murphy's office in Hartford.

"This is a Muslim ban that applies to 200 million Muslims in the world, and it makes us smaller and weaker and less great as a nation," said Murphy said on Monday from his office in Washington DC.

The Democrat said he is among those who are furious over the president's executive order.

From Minneapolis to the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court, many people across the nation have been resisting the Trump's order to bar citizens of seven predominately Muslim countries for 90 days from entering the U.S and keeping refugees from all other countries out for 120 days.

Those from Syria are banned indefinitely while officials consider re-working vetting policies.

Supporters said Trump is making good on campaign promises, and they're backing him.

Republicans in both the Senate and House have spoken out against the executive orders. One lawmaker called it overly broad, rushed and implemented in a haphazard way.

Tuesday's rally at Murphy's office is planned by MoveOn.org, the Working Families Party, and People's Action to urge the Senate to delay Cabinet confirmations until Americans can learn more about each nominee.

