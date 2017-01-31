Snow showers to linger overnight into Wednesday

Snow caused traffic issues throughout the state on Tuesday, including here in the Southington, Plainville area (WFSB)

Snow fell most of the day on Tuesday, and came to an end during the evening hours, but some snow showers are expected to linger overnight and into Wednesday morning.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for Fairfield, New Haven, Middlesex, New London, Litchfield Hartford, Tolland and Windham counties. The advisory for shoreline communities ended at 7 p.m., while the rest of the state will be under it until 7 a.m. Wednesday.

The snow caused numerous accidents on Tuesday afternoon, causing travel delays statewide.

"Many accidents occurred on the state’s roadways due to the extra slippery nature of the snow. In fact, more than 200 accidents were reported," said Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest.

The snow is part of clipper system has been quickly working its way through the state.

Tuesday night will bring periods of snow and snow showers, DePrest said.

Total accumulations will range from 1 inch to 4 inches before it is all said and done.

As of about 5 p.m., DePrest said "much of the state received 1-3” of snow. 3.1” was reported New London, 3.0” in Prospect and more than 2” fell in Higganum."

The snow should wrap up around midnight. However, lingering snow showers or flurries may remain.

"Sky conditions will vary from partly to mostly cloudy. A brisk westerly breeze will develop in the afternoon. While there will still be slick spots early in the morning, roads should become mainly dry during the afternoon," DePrest said.

For Groundhog Day on Thursday, it will be partly sunny and there is a chance for a flurry during the afternoon.

"A northwesterly wind will gust to over 20 mph at times. It is going to be a seasonably cold day with highs in the mid to upper 30s," DePrest said.

Friday will be partly sunny, breezy and cold. Saturday is looking good too, but it will be cold.

A storm is no longer expected for Sunday.

