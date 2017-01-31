Truck gets wedged under railroad bridge

Authorities say a man fatally punched a woman who tried to prevent him from re-entering a bar where he had fondled her against her will.More >
Authorities say a man fatally punched a woman who tried to prevent him from re-entering a bar where he had fondled her against her will.More >
A Connecticut girl has died after suffering a medical emergency during a Little League softball game.More >
A Connecticut girl has died after suffering a medical emergency during a Little League softball game.More >
Torrington police have made an arrest following the death of a 79-year-old woman.More >
Torrington police have made an arrest following the death of a 79-year-old woman.More >
A man was struck by a tractor trailer in West Hartford on Thursday morning.More >
A man was struck by a tractor trailer in West Hartford on Thursday morning.More >
The U.S. Army has published the final photo of a combat photographer who captured on camera the blast that killed her in an accidental mortar explosion in Afghanistan nearly four years ago.More >
The U.S. Army has published the final photo of a combat photographer who captured on camera the blast that killed her in an accidental mortar explosion in Afghanistan nearly four years ago.More >
Summer is nearly here, and it's bringing fears of a rare tick-borne disease called Powassan. This potentially life-threatening virus is carried and transmitted by three types of ticks, including the deer tick that transmits Lyme disease.More >
Summer is nearly here, and it's bringing fears of a rare tick-borne disease called Powassan. This potentially life-threatening virus is carried and transmitted by three types of ticks, including the deer tick that transmits Lyme disease.More >
Pack your bags and don't forget your pink bunny pajamas! Fans of the 1983 holiday classic "A Christmas Story" can now spend the night inside the film's iconic home.More >
Pack your bags and don't forget your pink bunny pajamas! Fans of the 1983 holiday classic "A Christmas Story" can now spend the night inside the film's iconic home.More >
Everyone loves a good cop story and we've got a doozy for you.More >
Everyone loves a good cop story and we've got a doozy for you.More >
An Oklahoma City school bus driver is being praised for her calm response to a rollover crash that happened right in front of her and the children she was transporting.More >
An Oklahoma City school bus driver is being praised for her calm response to a rollover crash that happened right in front of her and the children she was transporting.More >
Matthew Bento conducted an elaborate "promposal" to ask his girlfriend, Sabrina Aponte, to the Brookfield High School prom.More >
Matthew Bento conducted an elaborate "promposal" to ask his girlfriend, Sabrina Aponte, to the Brookfield High School prom.More >