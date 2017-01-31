Truck gets wedged under railroad bridge

A tractor trailer became wedged under the Steamboat Road railroad bridge in Greenwich on Tuesday morning. (Greenwich police photo)

A tractor trailer became wedged under a railroad overpass in Greenwich on Tuesday morning.

Police said it happened at the Steamboat Road railroad bridge.

Crews were on the scene removing the tractor trailer from the area.

Police urged drivers to avoid the area during the morning commute.

The road was said to be clear just before 8 a.m.

There's no word on injuries or damage to the overpass.

A truck got wedged under the Steamboat Road RR Bridge overpass this morning. Avoid the area while crews remove the obstruction. pic.twitter.com/pWhksy6Ar4 — Greenwich PD PIO (@GreenwichCTPD) January 31, 2017

