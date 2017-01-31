Part of busy West Hartford reopens following day-long closure

A busy section of a road in West Hartford that was closed on Tuesday morning following a crash finally reopened on Wednesday morning.

Police said 36-year-old Norma Barrett struck a utility pole on New Britain Avenue.

The road was closed near Davenport Road between South Main Street and Wolcott Road.

Police reopened it around 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

They said the crash brought down the pole.

Barrett was treated for minor injuries and brought to St. Francis Hospital.

Police issued an infraction to her for failing to drive in a proper lane.

