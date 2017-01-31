At least 6 cars involved in multiple crashes on Route 15 in Hamd - WFSB 3 Connecticut

At least 6 cars involved in multiple crashes on Route 15 in Hamden

Police are investigating multiple motor vehicle crashes reported on Route 15 in Hamden on Tuesday morning. 

The crashes were reported on the southbound side of Route 15 between exits 60 and 61 around 10:30 a.m. The crashes involved at least six vehicles, according to the Hamden Community Emergency Response Team.

Connecticut State Police said "minor injuries" were reported in the crash. 

Drivers are being told to avoid the area. To check traffic in your area, click here. 

The cause of the crash was under investigation.

