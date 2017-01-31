At least 6 cars involved in multiple crashes on Route 15 in Hamden

Crash reported on Route 15 southbound near exit 60 in Hamden. (CT State Police)

Police are investigating multiple motor vehicle crashes reported on Route 15 in Hamden on Tuesday morning.

The crashes were reported on the southbound side of Route 15 between exits 60 and 61 around 10:30 a.m. The crashes involved at least six vehicles, according to the Hamden Community Emergency Response Team.

Connecticut State Police said "minor injuries" were reported in the crash.

Drivers are being told to avoid the area. To check traffic in your area, click here.

#Hamden fire units reporting slick conditions on RT 15 approaches and exit ramps. Use caution, increase breaking distance. #cttraffic — Hamden Fire Dept (@HamdenFireDept) January 31, 2017

The cause of the crash was under investigation.

Multiple MVA's on RT 15, Southbound between 60 & 61. At least 6 cars with another ambulance requested. AVOID IF POSSIBLE! — Hamden CERT (@CERTHamden) January 31, 2017

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.