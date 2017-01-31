Young people identified as suspects in Wethersfield club fire

Young people have been identified as the suspects who intentionally set a fire at a swim and tennis club in Wethersfield over the weekend.

Police said the juveniles, whom they did not name, set fire to the Pine Acres Swim and Tennis Club on Western Boulevard on Sunday.

Firefighters responded to the scene around 2:20 p.m.

They found a working fire in the main building of the club, which houses a kitchen, lifeguard room, locker rooms and a pool filter room.

Firefighters were able to prevent the spread of the fire before it hit the pool filter room.

Investigators later determined that the fire had been set on purpose.

The case remains under investigation.

