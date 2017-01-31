The Danbury Police Department has released the emergency calls in the assault of an officer in the Germantown neighborhood in June.

Danbury police officer arrested after video catches him using 'unnecessary force' against suspect

Danbury Police Officer David Williams was arrested after investigators said a video showed that he used "unnecessary force" against a suspect in July. ( Danbury Police Department)

A 15-year veteran of the Danbury Police Department was arrested after investigators said a video showed that he used "unnecessary force" against a suspect in July.

Officer David Williams, 43, turned himself into the Danbury Police Department on Tuesday after being charged with breach of peace.

The arrest of Williams comes after a months-long investigation by the Connecticut State Police. Investigators at the Danbury States Attorney’s Office discovered a video that showed Williams "using unnecessary force against a handcuffed suspect on July 29, 2016."

Police said the suspect in the video, who was identified as 20-year-old Danbury resident Pierre Elhayek, approached another officer's vehicle and "began banging and kicking the vehicle."

The officer got out of the car, thinking that Elhayek was trying to get his attention, but Elhayek then attacked the officer, hitting him on the side of the head and ear.

Police said Elhayek punched and kicked the officer in the head and body numerous times. The officer lost his stun gun during the struggle and was unable to get to his portable radio.

The officer was finally able to get back inside the cruiser and then call for help. Several officers including Williams arrived and took Elhayek into custody.

The Danbury Police Internal Affairs Division conducted a separate investigation into Williams' actions and he was "found to be in violation of several department policies," police said.

A formal disciplinary hearing into Williams will be held in the near future. Other departmental charges are possible for Williams since his arrest.

Williams, who was released on a promise to appear, will be arraigned at Danbury Superior Court on Feb. 9.

