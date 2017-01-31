Snow arrives and quickly coats up roads

The road conditions on I-91 south in the Meriden area. (WFSB photo)

Tuesday's snow arrived and wasted no time in coating roads around the state.

WFSB's meteorologists said the snow is expected to last through the evening commute.

Parents picking up their children from school or folks driving home from work have been warned by AAA to drive slow and increase the distance they drive behind someone.

Preparations for the storm began on Monday and continued into Tuesday.

The director of public works in Waterbury told Eyewitness News that the city's trucks will be strategically placed so crews can clear the roads before school buses bring students home for the day.

The city will have about 50 trucks on hand for Tuesday afternoon.

The roads were also pre-treated in East Hartford and elsewhere across the state.

“Our challenge usually with storms like this is folks come home from work, it’s cars on the street," said Tim Bockus, director of public works, East Hartford. "People park outside and plows have to get around them. So if the snow is coming down when people are coming home, we just ask them to consider the plows and try and stay off the roads as much as possible.”

The state Department of Transportation said it is also prepared.

“As the storm comes in [Tuesday], we have about 50 satellite DOT garages all around the state where we keep our equipment, supplies and materials," said Kevin Nursick, spokesman, DOT. "We will roll out our crews. We will be out there plowing probably throughout the afternoon commute.”

The Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles canceled all road tests after 1 p.m. because of the storm conditions. Anyone who needs to reschedule their test is asked call DMV at 860-263-5700.

