State police called to more than 300 crashes due to Tuesday's storm

Slick conditions have been causing several crashes and road closures throughout the state on Tuesday, and Connecticut State Police have been called to more than 300 crashes as of the evening.

Drivers are being reminded to take it slow, and try to avoid the trouble spots. Also, plan for extra time on the roads.

State troopers were called to 315 traffic crashes, as of 8:30 p.m., including a 30-crash on Interstate 91 in North Haven and a 20-car crash on Interstate 91 in Cromwell since 10 a.m.

One of the crashes that state police had to deal with on Tuesday was on the northbound side of I-91 near exit 9 around 11:45 a.m.

Multiple crashes I91 nb & sb x10-18. I91 nb North Haven x9 closed. Assess whether you need to travel. Clear vehicles of all snow and ice. pic.twitter.com/LZetBiGZow — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) January 31, 2017

Authorities said in total, 16 people were taken to the hospital after the crashes. The 16 had "varying injuries," authorities said.

To help handle the amount of patients, the "mass casualty incident was declared," which prompted the response of Yale New Haven Hospital physicians and requested ambulances from nearby towns to the scene.

The ambulances were stationed on Universal Drive as "first responders contacted all occupants of motor vehicles on the highway to assess for injuries and the need for transportation to the hospital."

Before that crash, the southbound side of Interstate 91 near the New Haven and North Haven town line was shut down after a multi-vehicle crash.The highway was closed between exits 8 and 9 after a crash around noon. As of 3 p.m., it had reopened.

Several crashes closed parts of I-84 in Southington, I-91 in Cromwell, Route 72 in Plainville, and I-95 in Stonington, but as of 3 p.m. those highways had reopened, however delays are expected.

