Threat evacuates JCC buildings in Woodbridge

The administrative offices and the health club of the Greater New Haven Jewish Community Center in Woodbridge were evacuated on Tuesday.

The nearby daycare was in "shelter in place mode."

JCC CEO Judy Diamondstein told Eyewitness News that a female phoned in the threat around noon on Tuesday.

Diamondstein said they hoped to get back in the building as soon as the "all clear" is given.

This marks the second time in less than a month that the JCC received a threat.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.