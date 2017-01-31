State police identify man killed in officer-involved shooting

A Montville police officer was forced to fire upon a suspect on Sunday, according to state police. (WFSB photo)

A man killed in a Montville officer-involved shooting has been identified by state police.

Troopers said Val Thomas, 53, of Norwich, was not supposed to be at the Chesterfield Lodge on Route 85 on Sunday.

Just before 2:30 p.m., troopers said Montville police responded to a disturbance at the lodge's address.

Employees of the business reported an "unwanted person" on the property.

Police arrived and told Thomas to leave.

A violent struggle ensued, according to state police. They said at one point, Thomas stole one officer's Taser and repeatedly struck the officer in the head.

The officer then pulled out a firearm and shot the suspect at least once to end the confrontation.

Thomas was transported to Backus Hospital in Norwich where he died.

The unnamed Montville officer was transported to a local hospital and needed multiple stables to close a head wound.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is conducting a post-mortem examination.

State police were called to investigate, as is protocol when a local officer's weapon is used.

