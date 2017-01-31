Gov. Malloy: "Anyone who says this is not a Muslim ban is lying"

On Tuesday, Gov. Dannel Malloy weighed in on President Donald Trump’s immigration order, during his press conference on the state budget.

Malloy said he has stood up for refugees, “and our obligations under treaties going back to 1951, which this president has sought to abdicate in what I believe is an unconstitutional way.”

On Friday, Trump decided to suspend the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program for 120 days, and institute a 90-day ban on all entry to the United States from citizens of seven predominantly Muslim countries.

This prompted protests all over the country, and an outcry from immigration supporters, including in Connecticut.

“There's parts of America that I’m having trouble recognizing and I think what we say play itself out in Canada, we hope and pray doesn't play itself out in America, in a climate where the president seems to be driving a movement to separate us from one another as opposed to bring us together,” Malloy said.

In signing the order Friday, Trump was fulfilling a campaign pledge to put in place "extreme vetting" procedures to keep potential terrorists out of the U.S., the Associated Press reported.

The temporary ban on admissions applies to citizens of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen. The order also halts entry to the U.S. by Syrian refugees indefinitely.

“Anyone who says that this is not a Muslim ban is lying. is lying,” Malloy added.

