Ski program helps individuals with disabilities get down the slopes

While some people hate the snow, others love it.

In fact, many children were so excited on Tuesday because they finally got a chance to hit the slopes at Mount Southington, for a lesson that can change their life.

On Tuesday, Tom Murphy’s 11-year-old son Eamonn, and several other children and adults with disabilities, hit the slopes thanks to Leaps of Faith Adaptive Skiers.

"One of the most wonderful things I ever saw was when he got up on the board the first time, something I wasn't sure he could ever do,” Murphy said. His son Eamonn has Autism.

Leaps of Faith is a non-profit that gives everyone a chance to ski in the winter time, but they have a longer history teaching people to waterski in the summer.

It goes without saying that it’s rewarding for them and their parents.

"Individuals here, they come, they get confidence, they have fun, they learn a skill, they leave with smiles,” said Joel Zeisler, executive director of Leaps of Faith Adaptive Skiers.

He, program volunteers and ski instructors were all in the lodge at Mount Southington on Tuesday, where Senator Ted Kennedy Jr. also spoke about his personal connection with the program.

The senator lost his right leg to bone cancer when he was 12, but that didn’t stop him from skiing.

"Organizations like this, and thanks to Mount Southington, anyone with a disability can learn how to ski today and that's a terrific thing,” Kennedy Jr. said.

"We have some awesome volunteers that out there in a snowstorm now making these kids have a great day and they'll leave here, some of them will say - this has been the best day of my life," Zeisler said.

