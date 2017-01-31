Windy this afternoon, milder (for now)...

AFTERNOON UPDATE

As of the Noon hour, temperatures ranged from the upper 30s to lower 40s.. this afternoon, many towns will top out between 40 and 45, that's 5 to 10 degrees above average and will allow plenty of melting to take place. The wind will also be up, at times gusting over 25 mph... this will help to further melt and dry out the secondary roads. While there will be intervals of sunshine, it will be mostly cloudy. As we head through the later afternoon hours and into the evening commute, there will be a chance for some isolated rain or snow showers - but many communities will remain dry.

Tomorrow, colder air begins filtering into Southern New England... with the arrival of the colder air, there could be some snow showers or flurries. We will start trending colder, with highs in the 30s. Then Friday, we'll end the week on a dry but cold note with highs below freezing... many towns will only see the mercury peak in the upper 20s!

For the weekend, Saturday will be dry and cold; meanwhile, late Sunday we can't rule out some light snow - but this is not a big storm, by any means.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon

--------------------------------

A SNOWY END TO JANUARY…

While yesterday started out sunny, snow developed before the morning was over and it came down pretty hard at times during the afternoon. It was a very slippery snow with temperatures holding in the 20s. Many accidents occurred on the state’s roadways due to the extra slippery nature of the snow. In fact, more than 300 accidents were reported!

Total snow accumulations ranged from 1-4” from this "clipper" system that rolled on through. Temperatures are in the 20s this morning and there are slippery conditions to greet you, so please be careful.

TODAY, THE FIRST DAY OF FEBRUARY…

Conditions are improving this morning as snow showers end across the state. We can expect a decent day with temperatures rising to 40 degrees or higher in many locations, under partly sunny skies. A brisk westerly breeze will develop this afternoon. While there are slick spots out there this morning, roads should become mainly dry during the afternoon.

Tonight will be partly cloudy to mostly clear and breezy. Temperatures will bottom out in the 20s.

THURSDAY, GROUNDHOG DAY…

Tomorrow is going to be a typical day for early February! We can expect partly sunny skies with a chance for a flurry during the afternoon. A northwesterly wind will gust to over 20 mph at times. It is going to be a seasonably cold day with highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Temperatures will likely dip into the teens in many outlying areas tomorrow night as colder air continues to overspread the region.

FRIDAY…

Friday is going to be a partly sunny, breezy and cold day with highs in the 20s to near 30 degrees.

Temperatures will dip solidly into the teens Friday night under a clear to partly cloudy sky. Wind chill temperatures will be in the single digits.

THE FIRST WEEKEND OF FEBRUARY…

Saturday is looking good, although cold. The sky should be partly to mostly sunny as highs only climb into the 20s to near 30 degrees. Wind chill temperatures will be in the teens most of the day.

A ridge of high pressure will build into New England Saturday night. The combination of clear skies and diminishing winds will allow for a big temperature drop. Overnight lows will be in the teens, although some single digits are possible.

We are no longer expecting a big storm on Sunday. It looks like the main energy will slip out to sea well to the south of New England. The wind flow around jet stream level is expected to remain relatively flat instead of sharpening into a deep trough. This will inhibit strong storm development until the storm is out in the ocean, far to the east of New England. Still, there could be a period of light snow. Temperatures will likely rise into the 30s.

The storm is still many days away and a number of things could change. So, this will need to be watched and not completely written off.

EARLY NEXT WEEK…

Temperatures will be on the rise Monday and Tuesday. Monday should be mostly sunny with highs 40-45 and temperatures should rise well into the 40s on Tuesday. We do expect a lot of clouds Tuesday and perhaps a rain shower or two.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney

“Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”