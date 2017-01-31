President Trump to pick a Supreme Court judge

On Tuesday night, President Donald Trump will nominate one of two federal judges to the Supreme Court.

People in Connecticut have been preparing for a conservative choice, and are re-affirming their commitment to a woman's right to choose.

Some say we should be paying close attention, not only to what's happening right now, but down the road.

"I will block any anti-women, anti-choice, and anti-women's health bill from coming up for a vote in the state senate,” said democratic State Senator Bob Duff.

Connecticut democrats are fighting back against what they feel are attacks against women's health care.

A conservative choice on the U.S. Supreme Court could overturn Roe vs Wade, a woman's right to have an abortion.

"There's definitely a concern amongst people in our state, what's happening in Washington D.C. will trickle down,” said Gretchen Raffa, of Planned Parenthood.

Abortions have declined in Connecticut… close to 10,000 in 2015, down from more than 13,000 in 2010.

Republican lawmakers are supporting a few bills democrats consider anti-choice, and one is parental notification.

"I don't see it as a limitation, but as a discussion that we shouldn't be afraid of. That we should talk about it reasonably,” said republican State Senator Joe Markley.

Although Connecticut has more protections than many states, in 1990 Roe vs Wade was codified, which makes abortion a state right.

President Trump's two finalists for the Supreme Court are Colorado-based Neil Gorsuch, and Pennsylvania-based Thomas Hardiman.

"This would take us back to where we were before (Antonin) Scalia died,” said Kevin McMahon, a political science professor at Trinity College.

He said both are conservatives who will replace Scalia, who died suddenly last February.

The Supreme Court is now split.

McMahon says while this appointment will tilt the court, the make-up of the court could change significantly. Liberal leaning justice Ginsberg is 83, Bryer is 78, and Kennedy is 80.

President Trump may be able to make another choice to the highest court.

"If one of those justices retires, you would see a dramatic change for a generation,” McMahon said.

Ten democratic senators are up for re-election in 2018.

Districts Trump did well in, if many do not win re-election, it will be harder for democrats to challenge a Trump nomination.

